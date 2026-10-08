Has the 2026 Political Environment Changed Campaign Strategy?
WMUK's Brian O'Keefe's conversation with Western Michigan University political science Professor John Clark.
With less than a month left before election day, candidates are refining their campaign strategies, and in some cases shifting their focus.
Typically, during the primary campaign candidates work to appeal to their party’s base; then in the general election they shift toward the middle to attract undecided voters.
WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe spoke with Western Michigan University political science professor John Clark to find out if the usual plan still applies in the current divisive political environment.