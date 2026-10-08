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Has the 2026 Political Environment Changed Campaign Strategy?

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published October 8, 2026 at 10:40 AM EDT
a man and woman fill in a ballot behind a screen that includes an American flag
WMUK News Staff
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WMUK
In less than a month Michigan voters will decide state, local, and national elections

WMUK's Brian O'Keefe's conversation with Western Michigan University political science Professor John Clark.

With less than a month left before election day, candidates are refining their campaign strategies, and in some cases shifting their focus.

Typically, during the primary campaign candidates work to appeal to their party’s base; then in the general election they shift toward the middle to attract undecided voters.

WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe spoke with Western Michigan University political science professor John Clark to find out if the usual plan still applies in the current divisive political environment.
WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
See stories by Brian O'Keefe