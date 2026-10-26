WMU suspends activities at a fraternity while expressing condolences for a deadly crash

On Monday, MLive reported that a fraternity at Western Michigan University is under investigation for allegedly serving Mattawan High School students alcohol before they were in a car crash on October 18th.

The crash left two of the students dead and three injured.

In a statement to WMUK, university spokesperson Paula Davis said Western is “deeply saddened” by the crash. But she did not say how, if at all, the crash was connected to the order.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured, and we wish them a full recovery," Davis said.

"The University has been made aware of questions involving a fraternity and has issued a cease-and-desist directive suspending the fraternity's activities while the matter is reviewed," she added.

Neither Davis nor MLive named the fraternity.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.