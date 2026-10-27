WMU's Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity under investigation for possible connections to deadly crash

Western Michigan University is releasing the name of the fraternity chapter that’s being investigated for its possible connection to a deadly car crash.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis confirms the university sent a cease-and-desist letter to Phi Sigma Kappa on Saturday.

Davis said the order suspends all activities at the fraternity pending a police investigation, including social events like parties.

This week MLive reported a fraternity at WMU was under investigation for allegedly serving alcohol to Mattawan High School students before the crash, which killed two of the students and injured three more.

Davis declined to confirm MLive’s report.

In a statement to WMUK on Monday, Davis said Western is “deeply saddened" by the crash.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured, and we wish them a full recovery," Davis said.

Davis did not say which law enforcement agency is investigating Phi Sigma Kappa.