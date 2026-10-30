Niles Township considers a new proposal to allow a few marijuana retailers

A measure on Niles Township’s ballot would lift a local ban on adult-use marijuana retailers.

If passed, the township would allow four of them to operate within its borders at any given time.

Last year, 58 percent of residents voted to ban them. Since then, the township has adopted new zoning rules for cannabis businesses that would take effect if the measure passes.

In an interview, resident Sheri Sanders said she’s been to many public meetings on the proposal. She said she doesn’t think the new zoning restrictions on potential cannabis retailers are perfect.

"There is a buffer for schools and parks, but not day cares. There is no buffer from my understanding for gun shops, for alcohol, liquor stores, for tobacco stores from parks, schools, et cetera," she said.

"This is only being applied to the marijuana. So there I feel like even that inconsistency can start becoming a legal issue."

But Sanders said she plans to vote 'yes' on the proposal.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Niles residents have been receiving fliers in the mail urging them to vote “yes” or “no” to new dispensaries in the township. The fliers were sent out by the groups “Yes Niles Committee” and “Committee Against Unlimited Pot Shops.”

The “Yes Niles Committee” supports the measure. It’s registered to a Niles address associated with businessman Aaron Rasty, head of cannabis company Sozo Health Incorporated, now rebranded as “The Chronic."

The “Committee Against Unlimited Pot Shops in Niles Township” opposes lifting the ban. Its primary contributor is Level Up Ventures, LLC, a company registered to Mazin Samona. He’s the CEO of the Wild Bill's Tobacco retail chain. He was also the registered agent for Oasis Wellness Center of Niles, LLC, a company that does business as Levels, a cannabis dispensary in the neighboring city of Niles, until last year.

Neither Rasty nor Samona responded to a request for comment.

