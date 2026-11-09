Despite high diesel prices, Kalamazoo city streets will still be plowed this winter, official says

Diesel is still far above $6 a gallon in Kalamazoo, as the U.S.- Iran war continues to keep prices high.

But a Kalamazoo city official says even if prices go higher, they’ll find a way to plow roads this winter.

James Baker is the Director of Kalamazoo’s Department of Public Services, which he said is responsible for plowing over 280 miles of roads each winter.

But those plows need diesel, with his department alone using tens of thousands of gallons per year.

Although, for now, Baker said prices aren't high enough to cause concern.

"Even as these fuel prices continue to increase. The prices would really have to increase much more than they are right now to really impact some of the additional areas," Baker said.

And even if diesel does get too expensive, Baker said his department could use money from its 2027 maintenance budget to keep the plows going.

"We're going to continue to uphold that level of service commitment to the community regardless of where the diesel fuel prices go to," Baker said.

"If need be, we would just reduce some of that end-of-season maintenance that would occur in towards the end of 2027."

But Kalamazoo isn't the only city facing high diesel prices.

In a statement to WMUK, Battle Creek's Field Services Superintendent Steve Siemen said the city's usual strategy of using their snow plows efficiently will come in handy this winter.

"To help mitigate those costs, we focus on efficient deployment strategies and avoid unnecessary repeat passes whenever conditions allow," Siemen said.

"Our goal remains to provide the same level of service to residents while managing resources as effectively as possible."