FBI raids in West Michigan may have included a Gull Road massage parlor

State and federal law enforcement raided a handful of massage parlors around West Michigan Tuesday, according to a report from WZZM-TV.

A Kalamazoo County business may have been one of them.

Jennifer Walker is the co-owner of Hand Me Down Rose, a consignment shop two doors down from Mei Li Massage off Gull Road in Comstock Township.

She said Tuesday was a normal day, until unmarked SUVs and the Michigan State Police pulled up in the late morning, and FBI officers entered the massage business.

“It was just kind of surrounded everywhere and we couldn't really see anything but they would go in and out with, you know, bags and whatnot. So we really don't know what happened.”

Social media users posted videos that appeared to show uniformed officers from several agencies outside the business.

In an email, FBI spokesperson Jordan Hall confirmed there were "law enforcement activities" in Kalamazoo County and across West Michigan on Tuesday, but he declined to confirm their exact location, and would not comment on their purpose.

Mei Li Massage appears to have two other locations in Kalamazoo County. WMUK has not been able to confirm whether raids also occurred at those locations.