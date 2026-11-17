Kalamazoo city water and sewer rates may increase yet again next year. City officials presented the proposed rate hikes during a commission meeting on Monday.

If approved, rates would go up by an average of 8% in 2027, marking the 12th year in a row they’ve risen.

According to Public Services Director James Baker, city residents would see their bill increase by about $5.50 per month while township customers would see a roughly $4.44 per month bump.

He said that’s still a good rate for the services provided.

“Overall that's less than one and a half cent per gallon for all the things that we do," Baker said.

"To get the water out of the ground, treat the water, bring it to your home, deliver it, take it back from your home, bring it to the treatment plant, treat it, process it and put that water back into our watershed through the Kalamazoo River.”

Baker added that customers’ average monthly water and sewer bills of about $72 would also be just below the state average.

Libby Heiny-Cogswell is the director of the city's Utility Policy Committee, which she said reviewed a professional rate study before picking a rate increase.

"They discuss the water utilities, capital improvement needs and long-term financial requirements. And evaluated alternative rate setting approaches before selecting the proposed 8% structural increase."

Commissioners will decide whether to approve the rate increase when they vote on the city budget December 7th.