Kalamazoo city commissioners accepted a $490,000 federal grant for police vehicles on Monday that requires police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

In April, commissioners rejected a $1.25 million grant with the same stipulation, but the city is hoping to get the new grant with no immigration-enforcement strings attached.

More than 20 states, including Michigan, have challenged the rules, and Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. of Rhode Island sided with them earlier this month.

City Attorney Aaron Leal said that case was still in progress, but he noted the Trump administration has lost similar court challenges and not appealed them.

"In other similar type of lawsuits that have been filed either by states, and other types of grants like the DOT comes to mind, or by cities across the country, many of them have been successful in preventing the immigration conditions from being enforced, " Leal said at the meeting.

Commissioners were also constricted by the deadline to accept the grant, which is set for November 24th.

The commission voted 5 to 2 to accept the grant, with Commissioner Jae Slaby and Vice Mayor Drew Duncan voting against it.

Slaby cited uncertainty about the status of the ICE cooperation rule and the danger she said it would pose to residents as the reasons for her opposition.

"I do understand the money and what it is slated for. I do think it's for an important use, and I always love our ability to give grant funding to support resources for our staff," Slaby said.

"But we just are operating in an environment that is very unsettling, unpredictable, and dangerous. And so for me, until that passes, it's hard for me to support something that puts some of our residents in a worse position, in an unsafe position."

Commissioner Chris Praedel voted in favor of grant, stating that he’s hopeful the ICE rules will not be enforced after the large number of Democratic victories in the 2026 midterm elections.

"We certainly know that there is change in both chambers of Congress. And I think that's helpful in this direction as well, where I might have felt a little bit different two years ago."