Playwright Lauren Gunderson’s Silent Sky tells the little-known story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and other female scientists who made significant contributions to our understanding of the universe in the early part of the twentieth century.

One of Henrietta’s most significant accomplishments was Leavitt’s Law, based on her discovery of the Period-Luminosity Relationship. Those put off by seemingly daunting technical scientific terminology will be encouraged to learn that this production makes the research behind such discoveries both comprehensible and palatable.

More importantly, those in the audience on the evening I attended watched in rapt attention as believable human-scale interactions held stage during the struggles of several women who overcame personal setbacks and societal obstacles of the period.

Deborah Browning / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre A scene from "Silent Sky"

Despite its title, this is a show about the light and warmth we generate for one another here on earth, rather than the distant twinkling of the cold, remote orbs in our galaxy and beyond.

Sarah Lynn Roddis, as Henrietta, captures the pluck and independent spirit of a young woman eager to leave her quiet Wisconsin home for a job assisting at Harvard. There, Henrietta believes, she will experience a connection to the institution’s new telescope, and presumably a window on the stars she has been drawn to since childhood.

Roddis’s character bristles, however, when her new male supervisor informs her that only men can use the telescope. She balks angrily when told that her duties as assistant will be relegated to merely recording and reporting information gathered by those of the opposite sex.

As Henrietta’s scientific journey begins, Roddis’s portrayal reveals a character torn between the passion that drives her and the rational discipline that science demands.

Henrietta is torn in other ways as well. A restrained Mary Teutsch (TOYTCH), as sister Margaret, presents a contrasting domestic figure in her encounters and confrontations with Henrietta.

Teutsch's Margaret heeds the call of duty to family as she reads letters to Henrietta, imploring her reluctant sister to return to Wisconsin and help care for their ailing father.

David Ross, as Peter, Henrietta’s supervisor and subsequent romantic interest, renders a character who illuminates the choice she must make between love and her work. Ross’s halting delivery and amusing, bookish mannerisms, help reveal the true nature of a man who vows his love for Henrietta, yet turns a blind eye and deaf ear to the real challenges she faces in the workplace.

Micha E. Myers, as Annie Cannon, delivers a strong supporting performance. Myers initially squelches her coworker’s ambition with stern sidelong glances and requests to do her job quietly. Later, however, Myers effects a subtle about-face, with body language, and demeanor as she recognizes Henrietta’s abilities, and subsequently her own potential for achievement as a woman.

Elizabeth Bullmer’s invigorating performance as Williamina Fleming marks a welcome debut on the Civic stage. Bullmer brings warmth, animation, and energy to her role, as well as cheerful encouragement and support for Henrietta’s efforts, through the colorful expression and rhythms of her Scottish dialect.

Director Mike Artis and Assistant Director Val Glasscock’s use of the in-the-round setting of the Civic’s Parish Theatre helps bring visual clarity to the work of each of these performers and their interactions with fellow actors. The stage pictures created here are clear and crisply supported by line delivery that is always audible, and movement that reflects each character’s momentary connection to others onstage.

Credit also goes to Addie Gorden’s Gibson Girl period costumes and hair, and to Amber Meyers' lighting. These help to reinforce the manners and expectations of a period in American history when women sought significant change despite repressive restrictions by their male counterparts.

Another significant element contributing to the success of this production is the original music of composer Jenny Gierling and the new music arranged by Alex Grindey. Lightly flowing piano accompaniment from offstage, evocative of contemporaneous composer, Eric Satie, supports scene shifts and reinforces the play’s rising and falling action without being melodramatic.

In keeping with the music, Lauren Gunderson’s lyrical dialogue, along with presented selections from letters, hymns, and descriptions of mathematical measurements of celestial movement, creates a show that works on another level. “Silent Sky” can be seen as a reflective tone poem inviting thoughtful consideration of our place in the universe and relationship with fellow beings.

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's production of "Silent Sky" ran from Nov 6-15, 2026.

