It is a bookstore that appears in town to some but remains invisible to others. Inside are shelves upon endless shelves of books, and they all appear to be alive. Some will even bite if you stick your nose inside. The words in others appear only to the rightful reader. Multi-colored yarn skeins weave throughout the hallways. This is the fantastical world in the debut novel of Rebecca McKee , called Mr. Mendelbee’s Pandimensional Literary Repository (and Yarn) (G.P. Putnam Sons, 2026).

A conversation with Rebecca McKee Listen • 10:22

“I had started writing during the pandemic, when all I wanted was to go to my happy place—a bookstore,” McKee says. “And so, I had just written a bookstore that I felt was as magical as some of the stores I had been to—with a little extra on top.”

Characters in the magical bookstore include, along with Felix Mendelbee the owner; resident Violet, who sees ghosts; Rachel, who visits the store and is able to read a book unreadable to others; a Yeti-like bookkeeper; Zelda, the mysterious yarn weaver; Steven, a reporter who becomes a bookstore clerk; Marcus, Steven’s timid roommate, and Muriel the cat.

McKee says she became an avid reader over her life of many moves over seven states, beginning with being read to as a child. Books and bookstores became the consistent presence in her life.

“As we started to move around the country, books really became that place I could escape into,” she says. “My life was changing, but the characters did not necessarily change, or the characters in these books were experiencing the things that I was experiencing, and I felt connected to these characters, so books and reading have a very important place in my life.”

Rebecca McKee holds a BA in English and Creative Writing from the University of Iowa. She is a recipient of the Iowa Chapbook Prize, and her work has appeared in many literary publications.

McKee will be reading and have a Q&A session at the Hopkins District Library , in downtown Hopkins, 118 East Main Street, on Monday, December 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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