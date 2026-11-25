Close to 200,000 Michiganders have lost federal food assistance since Republicans made changes to the program known as SNAP.

Food pantries are scrambling to make up the difference. But, with more changes coming, some experts fear hunger in the state will get much worse.

One food bank director worries the cuts could end the program in Michigan, overwhelming food pantries.

He says they won't be able to feed everyone.

Demand has already risen

On an early Friday morning at the South Michigan Food Bank near Battle Creek, a mostly-volunteer crew sorts and packages items from a recent food drive.

“We have somewhere between 350 and 360, what we would call distribution partners, food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, places that need food, right?" SMFB CEO Peter Vogel said.

"So, that's really what we do. We're bringing it in, we're the warehouse end of it. We deliver it out to those throughout our eight counties that we serve."

Michael Symonds / WMUK The South Michigan Food Bank near Battle Creek.

And lately, Vogel said they’ve been in overdrive, trying to meet increased demand from pantries and other partners.

“I'd say within the last year and a half demand has increased somewhere between 20 and 30%. We're just seeing that many more people come in.”

According to state data, since June 2025, over 180,000 Michiganders have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

In Michigan, SNAP is distributed through the Food Assistance Program; the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services' "green books" show the drop-off in FAP enrollment from June 2025 to October 2026.

Michelle Strazs with the United Way of South Central Michigan said that’s due to new reporting requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Republicans in July of last year.

Participants are now “required to document that they are either working, volunteering, or participating in some type of community service or education program in order to receive those benefits," Strazs said. "And they have to document that twice a year instead of once a year as it was previously.”

Strazs said for people working full time or even multiple jobs, it's hard to find time for this paperwork.

Many who lose SNAP assistance turn to their local food pantry. And longer lines there mean these nonprofits are asking for more at the South Michigan Food Bank.

But CEO Peter Vogel said they can’t meet demand. In fact, he said they’re short by up to 30%, something they’ve been open about with their partners.

“They understood the reality. We've been really clear with them, but the reality also is I think in the last year we've had about 40 of our pantries closed. Most of them the smaller ones.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK A small "shopping" section at the South Michigan Food Bank where food pantries can pick out which food items they'd like to take.

He said shrinking federal support for food banks hasn't helped.

“I used to get a third of my food from federal programs and now that number is about a fifth of our food.”

He said they’ve been able to supplement some of that by working with farmers and grocers, getting food that would otherwise go to waste. But not all of that is free, so Vogel said they’ve had to dip into their reserve funds to keep up.

"We don't have that much reserve money, but we have a little bit. So, we took a half a million dollars of reserve money and added to our food purchasing budget this year," he said.

Vogel said they've also had to cut items to reduce expenses.

"A lot of our partners are getting a lot less protein because protein is just so expensive. More cost-effective methods of proteins as opposed to meats or other things, right?" Vogel said.

"What we're seeing a lot less is pork and chicken and beef products that we're getting to our partners. We're still getting some of that out, but less of it just because we can use our money and stretch our money further to get more food when we purchase other things."

Even bigger cuts are on the horizon

But Vogel fears the worst is yet to come. Next October, the state expects to have to start paying for 10% of SNAP food benefits.

According to the state health department, this could mean adding anywhere between $320 to $481 million to the state’s SNAP budget.

And that’s on top of millions in administrative costs recently shifted to the state.

“Michigan historically has had to pay $190 million a year for the SNAP program," Vogel said. "Now, that number will look like on an annual basis more like $600 million, which is a pretty huge number, and what scares us, is will Michigan even be able to be able to cover that number?”

Vogel doesn’t believe so, and he said he’s heard the same from state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He thinks it could mean the end of SNAP in the state.

"Today it's a challenge, right? We don't have quite enough food. ," Vogel said.

“But if SNAP would cease to exist in Michigan, I will be totally overwhelmed, totally overwhelmed. I have no idea how we'll deal with that.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK South Michigan Food Bank volunteers work to sort and package food items from a recent food drive.

Could the blue wave sweep these concerns away?

“How in the world are we allowing individuals to go hungry and wonder where their next meal is coming from? It feels dystopian," said Hillary Scholten, Democratic U.S. Representative of Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, in a recent interview.

Democrats will control both the U.S. House and Senate beginning in January, and Scholten said reversing changes to SNAP is a top priority.

“I know you can't turn away your hungry children. And it is so important that we see the needs of these families and that we address them day one,” she said.

In separate statements, Democratic U.S. Representative-elect Sean McCann, who flipped Michigan’s 4th U.S. House district,

and U.S. Representative-elect Will Lawrence, who flipped Michigan's 7th Congressional district, also said they would work to reverse the changes as soon as possible.

But Democrats won’t have a veto-proof majority. So it’s not clear they can reverse the cuts before the October cost-sharing changes kick in.

Michael Symonds / WMUK South Michigan Food Bank CEO Peter Vogel in his office.

South Michigan Food Bank CEO Peter Vogel says if SNAP ends in the state, it will leave his food bank and others within the Feeding America network to fill the gap.

“It comes out to about six billion meals that the whole Feeding America network has been providing every year to people. When you correlate what SNAP has done into meals, it comes out to about nine times that much.”

And Vogel said there’s no way any food bank would be able to supply that many meals. He said his food bank would have to give less to help as many as they could, but they wouldn’t be able to help everyone.

"We wouldn't be able to do more than put a little dent into the problem is all we'd be able to do. A lot of people would go hungry and that's — that's not what we signed up to run a food bank for.”

Vogel said he can only hope those decisions won’t have to be made.

"This is really embarrassing to say, but I think my biggest strategy is hope, right? Like, I hope people come together and make some decisions that keep this from happening."