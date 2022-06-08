A gun violence protestor takes a stand near a Kalamazoo cemetery

Rory Gogerty, 40, held a white board in the drizzling rain as he stood in front of Mount Ever-Rest Memorial Park South on Westnedge Avenue Wednesday. The words on his sign were to the point: “honk to end gun violence!” Every time a passing motorist honked, Gogerty nodded in acknowledgement.

Gogerty said when he woke up, he had no idea this was how he'd spend his day. In the morning he shared a final breakfast with his mother before she wrapped up a visit from Florida.

“When got back home, I took a shower and caught up on my news and that’s when I felt the call to action.”

Gogerty said he isn't new to action. The metal fabricator said he once worked as a campaign coordinator for Greenpeace in California.

“I’m sick to death of these gun deaths,” said Gogerty. “I saw on the news earlier that we had a lot of mass shootings — and a lot of just-under-mass shootings — all this last weekend. And I heard Matthew McConaughey’s compassioned speech at the White House press office this morning too, and I just got fired up.”

Another violent weekend in the United States left at least 82 people killed or wounded according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. As of Wednesday, the organization had reported 251 mass shootings for the year. Three of last weekend’s mass shootings that killed or injured four or more people happened in Michigan.

Gogerty, who lives off Westnedge, made his sign, walked out the door and headed for one of Kalamazoo’s busiest streets with one goal: tell drivers that something must be done to curb gun violence. Gogerty said the cemetery was an appropriate backdrop for his one-man demonstration.

Gogerty said at one point during his protest a man came out of a pawn shop across the street and approached him — carrying a gun, as it turned out, though not brandishing it, and claiming that President Biden is trying to take Americans' guns away. Gogerty said he explained his reasons for being there, after which the man said he'd "let" Gogerty have his sign. He eventually left.

Gogerty said it’s "entirely possible" that he'll be back tomorrow, "rain or shine."

