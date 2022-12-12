© 2022 WMUK
KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigns

WMUK | By John McNeill
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST
Raichoudhuri in dark blue shirt stands at a lectern with framed children’s art in the background
John McNeill
/
WMUK
Former KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri

Board of Education President Patti Sholler-Barber made the surprise announcement at the end of the third closed session the Board has held in a week.

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday night.

Sholler-Barber said Raichoudhuri was leaving the district on good terms to pursue other opportunities. Former Assistant Superintendent Cindy Greene will serve as the interim leader of KPS.

Raichoudhuri joined the district about two and a half years ago. Her resignation took effect immediately after the board accepted it.

Greene retired from KPS after working there for more than 40 years, according to a statement from board members. Greene also recently served as the interim superintendent of the Lakeview School District near Battle Creek.

