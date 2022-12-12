KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigns

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday night.

Sholler-Barber said Raichoudhuri was leaving the district on good terms to pursue other opportunities. Former Assistant Superintendent Cindy Greene will serve as the interim leader of KPS.

Raichoudhuri joined the district about two and a half years ago. Her resignation took effect immediately after the board accepted it.

Greene retired from KPS after working there for more than 40 years, according to a statement from board members. Greene also recently served as the interim superintendent of the Lakeview School District near Battle Creek.

