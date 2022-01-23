-
Some parents with children in Kalamazoo Public Schools are calling for the district to reopen enrollment for virtual learning. During Tuesday night’s…
The Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue requiring people in its buildings to wear face masks well into the fall. That's despite the state's decision to…
Turn-out was very low Tuesday. But voters renewed a regional special education millage in the Kalamazoo area.The millage will raise about $12.5-million…
The Kalamazoo Public Schools have a new equity task force. The 16-member group will help the district find and eliminate discriminatory…
Families in the Kalamazoo Public Schools have ten days to choose in-person classes or online instruction this fall. The district's trustees unanimously…
Western Michigan University president Edward Montgomery says three quarters of classes should be taught in person this fall. He says the university is…
The Kalamazoo Public Schools will stay all-virtual for the rest of the school year. The district's board voted Thursday to stick with that plan despite an…
Parents in the Kalamazoo School District have until Monday morning to pick a back-to-school option for their kids. School Board trustees approved the plan…
The COVID-19 pandemic could have a devastating impact on the Kalamazoo Public Schools well into the next school year and beyond.Interim Superintendent…
The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship has a new challenge during the COVID-19 shutdown: helping students to stay on a path to college. Executive Director Bob…