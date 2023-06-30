© 2023 WMUK
WMUK wins two PMJA Awards

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT
Pamphlet from 1965 announcing that several Kalamazoo streets will be one-way.
From the Collection of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.
/
Kalamazoo Valley Museum
The Kalamazoo Safety Council distributed pamphlets announcing several streets would convert to one-way traffic on October 3, 1965.

WMUK won in the category of Audience Engagement Program and took second place for Series

WMUK is honored to receive two Public Media Journalists Association Awards. Each year, PMJA recognizes excellence in public radio news in a wide range of categories.

WMUK won first place in Audience Engagement Program in Division C for Why’s That. The regular monthly segment answers questions submitted by listeners through our website.

During 2022, WMUK reporters answered listener questions about why there are so many one-way streets in Kalamazoo, the number of flights at Kalamazoo airport, the Allegan man credited with taking Confederate president Jefferson Davis into custody and a caboose in a Kalamazoo backyard.

A three-part series produced for Why’s That was also honored, and won second place in the Series category. WMUK’s Sehvilla Mann answered a question about a history book that described the removal of Native Americans from land in Kalamazoo as pleasant and peaceful. The three stories examined the real history of white settlers forcing Native Americans from their land.

Congratulations to WMUK’s news staff and thank you to our listeners who make it possible.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
