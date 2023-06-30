WMUK wins two PMJA Awards

WMUK is honored to receive two Public Media Journalists Association Awards. Each year, PMJA recognizes excellence in public radio news in a wide range of categories.

WMUK won first place in Audience Engagement Program in Division C for Why’s That. The regular monthly segment answers questions submitted by listeners through our website.

During 2022, WMUK reporters answered listener questions about why there are so many one-way streets in Kalamazoo, the number of flights at Kalamazoo airport, the Allegan man credited with taking Confederate president Jefferson Davis into custody and a caboose in a Kalamazoo backyard.

A three-part series produced for Why’s That was also honored, and won second place in the Series category. WMUK’s Sehvilla Mann answered a question about a history book that described the removal of Native Americans from land in Kalamazoo as pleasant and peaceful. The three stories examined the real history of white settlers forcing Native Americans from their land.

Congratulations to WMUK’s news staff and thank you to our listeners who make it possible.