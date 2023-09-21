© 2023 WMUK
WMUK's five part series on human trafficking: It Happens Here

WMUK | By Leona Larson,
Gordon Evans
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
Stacy Chambliss standing in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Stacy Chambliss in Bronson Park on July 19, 2023.

The stories look at how traffickers operate and how hard it can be for people to escape trafficking and get help

Stacy Chambliss reached out to WMUK in early 2022. She had been trafficked for two months in 2019, now she was coming forward as a whistleblower. Stacy wanted her voice to be heard.

For over a year and a half, WMUK sought records and interviews to tell Stacy's story, and examine the system that is supposed to help trafficking survivors.

Advisory: The stories include distributing subject matter, including descriptions of sexual violence

Part 1: A human trafficking survivor in court

Part 2 Before one woman was trafficked, she tried to get help

Part 3: "You're just trying to get out of going to jail"

Check back for more stories is It Happens Here.

Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
