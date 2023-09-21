WMUK's five part series on human trafficking: It Happens Here
The stories look at how traffickers operate and how hard it can be for people to escape trafficking and get help
Stacy Chambliss reached out to WMUK in early 2022. She had been trafficked for two months in 2019, now she was coming forward as a whistleblower. Stacy wanted her voice to be heard.
For over a year and a half, WMUK sought records and interviews to tell Stacy's story, and examine the system that is supposed to help trafficking survivors.
Advisory: The stories include distributing subject matter, including descriptions of sexual violence
Part 1: A human trafficking survivor in court
Part 2 Before one woman was trafficked, she tried to get help
Part 3: "You're just trying to get out of going to jail"
Check back for more stories is It Happens Here.