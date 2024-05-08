Patti Lupone's "A Life In Notes" will cap the Gilmore Piano Festival

"A Life in Notes" comes to Miller Auditorium at 4 pm on Sunday, May 12 as the final concert of the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival. Beloved Broadway great Patti Lupone has toured her new solo show across the U.S. since March, and will soon head to Australia.

Joining her onstage are pianist/music director Joseph Thalken, a longtime collaborator, and multi-instrumentalist Brad Philips, a Michigander with a genre-hopping background and University of Michigan education.

"My last show was all Broadway show tunes and I was sick and tired of singing somebody else's — not somebody else's music, but somebody else's idea of me," Lupone tells Cara Lieurance. "I grew up in the 50s and 60s in the burgeoning of rock and roll...[so] I'm singing personal touchstone music that affects me to this day." Show tunes are also a part of the concert, she says, but much of the fun in developing the show with her creative team had to do with these touchstones she loved growing up.

Patti Lupone sends support to the casts and crews at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre and Farmers Alley Theatre, whose matinees will keep them from attending: "I wish them great performances. I will miss them, and I'd tell them I get it, because a lot of times I miss performances because I'm on stage too, but — we're doing what we love!"

For tickets and more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.

