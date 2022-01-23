Let's Hear It

-
-
For the first time, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will feature not one but two Gold medalists of the Stulberg International String Competition. At 7:30…
-
Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to catch up on the activities of the Kalamazoo Film Society, starting with a Virtual Lobby…
-
One of today's foremost Liberace interpreters, David Maiocco says his depiction of the real-life entertainer draws on his own sense of innocent fun and…
-
Julian Kuerti and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have prepared a dozen musical gifts to perform on the Sounds of the Season concerts, at 7:30 pm Friday,…
-
Lori Sims will perform two different programs in the span of three days. She spoke to Cara Lieurance about the reason for the unusual scheduling and how…
-
Soltré, a bluegrass-Celtic-Americana band based in South Bend, IN, will appear at the Oshtemo Grange Hall at 3:30 pm Sunday, Dec 12 in a concert hosted by…
-
The Blendings Vocal Ensemble will present its holiday concert, "Love & Joy Come To You" at 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec 8 at First Baptist Church. Director Hal…
-
An impressive range of brass players and percussionists from the U.K. and across the United States will re-assemble as the Brass Band of Battle Creek for…
-
At 7 pm on Thursday, Dec 9, the Kalamazoo Film Society will present a Virtual Lobby Discussion with a featured guest: director Dana Reilly, whose short…