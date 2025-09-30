Election 2025: what to know as you get ready to vote in the Kalamazoo area

Various cities, school districts and other jurisdictions have elections on November 4, 2025. Below is a list of some resources to help cast a ballot.

The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area has information about deadlines for registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot and early in-person voting.

There is also a link to the 2025 Voter Guide. It includes information about the races in Kalamazoo, Portage and Parchment. The Voter Guide also has information on ballot proposals in Kalamazoo County.

Vote 411 has information about registering to vote, checking your voter registration, polling place locations and sample ballots for your address.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s election page has information for voters, including a list of jurisdictions holding elections on November 4, 2025.

The Kalamazoo County Clerk Register of Deeds has a list of candidates and proposals in Kalamazoo, an election calendar and links to campaign finance reports.

The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area hosted a forum for Kalamazoo City Commission candidates and a separate forum for candidates running for Mayor of Kalamazoo on Tuesday September 16th. Public Media Network has videos of both forums.

Kalamazoo City Commissioner candidate forum

Kalamazoo Mayoral candidate forum