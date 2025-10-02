Share your questions about the return of the Palisades Nuclear Plant
The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township has become the first U.S. nuclear plant to return to operational status. Have a question about Palisades? We’d like to try and answer it!
More than three years after it closed, the Palisades Nuclear Plant has returned to operational status. There's been a lot of talk about the plant, and we want to know what matters most to the community that lives around it.
Do you have a question about the plant or its return to operation? Is there something about the Palisades Plant you'd like to know more about? Share it with us below!