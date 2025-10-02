© 2025 WMUK
Share your questions about the return of the Palisades Nuclear Plant

WMUK | By Gordon Evans,
Sehvilla MannAnna SpidelMichael Symonds
Published October 2, 2025 at 3:02 PM EDT
The green blue waves of lake Michigan brush against the shores that lay in front of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. The prominently gray facility stands as a divider between the pale yellow sands of the coast and the deep green of the trees and grass of the mainland. White clouds plume out from an adjacent structure near the heart of the Palisades.
Official Nuclear Regulatory Commission Photo
The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert.

The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township has become the first U.S. nuclear plant to return to operational status. Have a question about Palisades? We’d like to try and answer it!

More than three years after it closed, the Palisades Nuclear Plant has returned to operational status. There's been a lot of talk about the plant, and we want to know what matters most to the community that lives around it.

Do you have a question about the plant or its return to operation? Is there something about the Palisades Plant you'd like to know more about? Share it with us below!

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK's news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK's staff in 2023. He covers the "rural meets metro" beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
