Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.

Anna joined the WMUK team in June 2025 and will focus on daily news reporting and covering housing in Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. She is passionate about data-focused investigative reporting and also enjoys reporting on health and healthcare access, aviation, science and environment. When she’s not in the studio, Anna loves camping, dining at local bars and restaurants, exploring Michigan’s beautiful Great Lakes beaches and spending time with her family, her fiancé, Cameron and her cat Luna.

Anna is constantly looking to connect with the community and hear more about the issues that matter to southwest Michiganders. You can reach her at (269)387-5724.