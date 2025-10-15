Kalamazoo Concert Band kicks of new season with five guest conductors, including U-M's Jason Fettig

The Kalamazoo Concert Band opens its season Saturday with an unusual concept: six different conductors will lead various pieces throughout the evening at Chenery Auditorium, hosted by WWMT's Keith Thompson.

Assistant conductor Brian Shetterly explains the idea emerged when regular conductor Dr. Tom Evans was scheduled to be out of the country. "I kind of had this idea stewing around for a while," Shetterly tells Cara Lieurance. "I wanted to call the concert a "Kaleidoscope of Conductors" and invite several members of the band that are conductors in their own right to select a piece and conduct on the concert."

Four band members will step out of their sections to lead pieces: Amanda Burchette, co-director of bands at Marshall Schools; Jan Edgerton, retired from Galesburg Augusta; Caleb Piersma, director of bands at Hastings High School in just his second year of teaching; and Cheryl Thomas of Three Rivers Schools.

The guest conductor is Professor Jason Fettig, former conductor of the President's Own Marine Band for 14 years and current Professor of Music and Director of Bands at the University of Michigan. Shetterly calls him "an icon in the conducting world."

The 11-piece program includes works by Clifton Williams, Frank Tichelli, John Philip Sousa, Samuel Barber, and Julie Giroux, ranging from traditional marches to jazz-rock fusion.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Chenery Auditorium, a new, more family-friendly start time.

The membership band of approximately 90 musicians will perform three more concerts this season at Miller Auditorium and Chenery, with details available at kalamazooconcertband.org.

