Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Battle Creek Symphony offers "Candelight Serenade"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:18 AM EST
Close-up of a candle
Julie Jablonski
/
Julie Jablonski, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license
“Ambiance”

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 8, the Battle Creek Symphony will perform works of Ravel, Faure, Rodrigo and others in a concert music director Anne Harrigan dubbed "Candlelight Serenade." Over 1000 electric candles will be arrayed on the stage at the Pennfield Performing Arts Center in Battle Creek. Harrigan spoke to Cara Lieurance about the concert.

For tickets and more details, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.
Battle Creek Symphony
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
