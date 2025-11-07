Battle Creek Symphony offers "Candelight Serenade"

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 8, the Battle Creek Symphony will perform works of Ravel, Faure, Rodrigo and others in a concert music director Anne Harrigan dubbed "Candlelight Serenade." Over 1000 electric candles will be arrayed on the stage at the Pennfield Performing Arts Center in Battle Creek. Harrigan spoke to Cara Lieurance about the concert.

