WMUK wins MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

WMUK-FM has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Our news department won five Broadcast Excellence Awards in Public Radio Group 1 and is a finalist for one more.

WMUK took both spots in two different categories: Feature/Use of Medium and Spot News. Leona Larson’s reporting for Why’s That: Why is there a runway sign in this Portage driveway? won Merit in the category of Feature/Use of Medium, while Anna Spidel’s story After 35 years of business, The Timid Rabbit is saying farewell to Kalamazoo took Best in that category.

In spot news, Michael Symonds' story ‘A balm for your soul': Comstock ukulele group lifts spirits through music took Merit in the Spot News category. Sehvilla Mann’s report Businesses hurry to keep food cold as storms knock out power won Best for Spot News.

Michael Symonds’ story One year later, Pavilion Estates tornado victims continue to face hardship won best in Hard News & Current Events Story.

In addition, WMUK’s series ‘Nothing but problems’: Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments is a finalist for Mini-Documentary or Series. The winner will be announced May 16th.

Find more information about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters' Broadcast Excellence Awards.

