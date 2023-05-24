© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cara Lieurance Let's Hear It
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony’s chamber ensembles in recital

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT
Nate Hubbard, Tyler Jacob, Addison Randall, and Annabelle Egen
C. Lieurance
/
Nate Hubbard, Tyler Jacob, Addison Randall, and Annabelle Egen

Even as the school year rushes to its end, 18 Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra musicians want to give one last recital to celebrate making chamber music together. The ensembles will give a free concert at 7 pm at First Congregational Church on Friday, May 26.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, oboist Annabelle Egan, cellist Addison Randall, violinist Tyler Jacobs and trumpet player Nate Hubbard talk about their musical journeys, rehearsing with their groups before orchestra rehearsal starts, and the music they will play on the recital.

Freewill donations will be accepted support the KJSO.

Tags
Let's Hear It Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content