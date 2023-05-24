Concert preview: The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony’s chamber ensembles in recital

Even as the school year rushes to its end, 18 Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra musicians want to give one last recital to celebrate making chamber music together. The ensembles will give a free concert at 7 pm at First Congregational Church on Friday, May 26.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, oboist Annabelle Egan, cellist Addison Randall, violinist Tyler Jacobs and trumpet player Nate Hubbard talk about their musical journeys, rehearsing with their groups before orchestra rehearsal starts, and the music they will play on the recital.

Freewill donations will be accepted support the KJSO.