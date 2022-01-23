-
Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Koehler will lead a program called "Wanderlust" at 4 pm Sunday, Nov 7 at Chenery Auditorium, in…
-
Andrew Koehler, music director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony, Kalamazoo Philharmonia, and WMU Symphony, touched on how each group is faring during the…
-
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, longtime Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra music director Bruce Uchimura asked Andrew Koehler, a prominent…
-
The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will continue its season at 4 pm on Sunday, Feb 9 at Chenery Auditorium with a program called "Defining…
-
At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 10 at Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will open its season with four works which conductor Andrew…
-
Sometimes, having a leading role in an orchestra can serve as the first step to musical exploration. The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra, which…
-
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, three opera soloists and the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will unite to perform…
-
Paul Dukas' beloved The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Paul Hindemith's orchestral showpiece Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber both…
-
Conductor Andrew Koehler talks about the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony's recent trip to South Africa, and previews the music on the first concert of the new…
-
Director Andrew Koehler will welcome Karisa Chiu, the 2017 Stulberg String Competition Bronze Medalist, to the Chenery Auditorium stage on Sunday to…