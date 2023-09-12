The fantastical musical “Big Fish” opens the Kalamazoo Civic season

A first act filled with wild tales and big dance numbers turns real and personal in the second act as a son reconciles with his father in “Big Fish,” the opening musical of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s 95th season. Actor August Gallagher and director Shannon Hill say it’s a contemporary musical anyone who’s experienced miscommunication with a loved one can identify with.

Big Fish opens Friday, Sep 15 and runs through Oct 1. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.