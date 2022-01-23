-
The 1940’s Radio Hour, a holiday-themed musical, is playing at the recently reopened Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.Those…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is streaming William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” through Sunday, April 11, 2021. WMUK's Gordon Bolar has this review.Director…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of “The Importance Being Earnest” is now available online. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.“We live in an age…
With a cast of 32 on-stage performers and two dozen in the support crew, the Kalamazoo Civic's Youth Theatre production of Frozen Jr will begin its run on…
Dr.Steve Feffer is a professor of English at Western Michigan University, and is a founding organizer of Theatre Kalamazoo's New PlayFest. He and…
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…
Jack Pinto ("Buddy the Elf"), director Tony Humrichouser, choreographer Lesa Denklau, actress Kathleen Weissert ("Deb") and marketing director Janet Gover…
The 91st season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre opens with Matilda The Musical, an adaptation of the classic children's book by Roald Dahl. Cara Lieurance…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of “War Paint” runs through May 19th. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.A new musical about two twentieth…
War Paint is a musical fresh off its Broadway run ( where it starred Patti Lupone and Christine Ebersole) coming to the Kalamazoo Civic in a new…