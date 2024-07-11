© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "School of Rock" at Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 11, 2024 at 7:43 PM EDT
Young actors in school uniforms surround teacher in rock poses
Steve Brubaker
The cast of "School of Rock" at Farmers Alley Theatre

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-penned "School of Rock" serves as the season finale of Farmers Alley Theatre, Jul 17-28 at the Suzanne D. Parrish Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College. It's a larger theater that seats 300 and can accommodate a 30-member cast, says executive director Rob Weiner. Weiner, director Richard Roland and actors David B. Friedman (substitute teacher imposter Dewy Finn) and Hannah Elless (school headmistress Rosalie Mullins) join Cara Lieurance for a preview of the production, which boasts 16 local school kids in the cast with seriously good rock skills.

Tickets and more information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
