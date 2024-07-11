Theater preview: "School of Rock" at Farmers Alley Theatre

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-penned "School of Rock" serves as the season finale of Farmers Alley Theatre, Jul 17-28 at the Suzanne D. Parrish Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College. It's a larger theater that seats 300 and can accommodate a 30-member cast, says executive director Rob Weiner. Weiner, director Richard Roland and actors David B. Friedman (substitute teacher imposter Dewy Finn) and Hannah Elless (school headmistress Rosalie Mullins) join Cara Lieurance for a preview of the production, which boasts 16 local school kids in the cast with seriously good rock skills.

Tickets and more information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.