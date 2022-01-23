-
One of today's foremost Liberace interpreters, David Maiocco says his depiction of the real-life entertainer draws on his own sense of innocent fun and…
-
Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Murder For Two: Holiday Edition runs through Dec 12. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.How do you combine song,…
-
Murder for Two: Holiday Edition is a festive update on one of Farmers Alley Theatre's most popular productions, first staged in 2016. The story begins…
-
A series of seemingly unrelated songs becomes a whole over the course of the performance of Songs of a New World, the first production in the 14th season…
-
Season passes are now available to Farmers Alley Theatre's slate of six new productions. Artistic director Jeremy Koch and deputy director Rob Weiner…
-
Following last summer's outdoor production of Three Little Birds, Farmers Alley Theatre will present six free family-friendly performances of the…
-
Most musicals get their tryouts far from Broadway. Their creators seek input and advice of peers, mentors, and workshop opportunities to solidify the…
-
Monday through Sunday, February 8 - 14, Farmers Alley Theatre will offer Seven Nights of Valentine’s Serenades - love songs recorded by seven appealing…
-
Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the four founders of Farmers Alley Theatre (along with Adam Weiner and Denene Mulay Koch) join Cara Lieurance to…
-
Longtime fans and patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre picked their favorite scenes and songs from the past 12 seasons at Farmers Alley Theatre for By…