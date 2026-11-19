Guitarist Dave Stryker went from Omaha garage bands to the organ rooms of Harlem, and tonight that road brings him to Kalamazoo. He plays at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Crawlspace Theatre in the KNAC Center, joined by Western Michigan University jazz faculty members Matthew Fries on piano, Carlo De Rosa on bass and Keith Hall on drums. The concert is part of the Jazz in the Crawlspace series, which is supported by the John Stites Jazz Awards.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Stryker says he loves having a pianist like Fries behind him. "I feel like I might be like a tenor player or a trumpet player in this situation," he says. He and Hall already share a link through drummer Billy Hart, who mentored Hall and played on many of Stryker's records.

As a teenage rocker, Stryker sat in on Horace Silver's "Song for My Father" at a union-hall jam session and was promptly told his rock licks didn't fit. The next day he left a record store with albums by George Benson and John Coltrane. He moved to Los Angeles, and a visit to New York turned into a four-month stay. Then a late-night set by George Coleman at the Tin Palace settled the question: "I had a realization, like, Dave, you need to be in New York."

He spent two years on the road with organist Jack McDuff. After that came more than ten years with saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. He recorded about 20 albums for the Danish label SteepleChase before starting his own. He also taught at Indiana University for 11 years. His organ trio with Jared Gold and McClenty Hunter is now nearly 20 years old and once opened a summer tour for Steely Dan. "There's nothing like having a working group," he says.

Stryker previews music from a new trio album recorded at the legendary Van Gelder Studio. He also shares "Salt Song" from "The Soul Is Willing," his tribute to Turrentine and Shirley Scott with Bob Mintzer and the WDR Big Band, which comes out March 12.

Tickets are at kzoojazz.com.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.