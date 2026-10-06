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2nd Sundays Live! - Norse Code

2nd Sundays Live! - Norse Code

An hour-long free concert featuring traditional Scandinavian music with bowed string instruments of Sweden and Norway! This program is suitable for adults, teens, and families of all ages. Doors are open 1:30-2:15 p.m. If you need special accommodations or have any questions, please contact the library by the Friday before the concert.

Parchment Community Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Parchment Community Library
(269) 343-7747
ref@parchmentlibrary.org
https://www.parchmentlibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Norse Code
Parchment Community Library
401 S Riverview Dr
Parchment, Michigan 49004
(269) 343-7747
ref@parchmentlibrary.org
https://www.parchmentlibrary.org/