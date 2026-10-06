2nd Sundays Live! - The Michigan Nightingales
2nd Sundays Live! - The Michigan Nightingales
An hour-long free concert featuring quartet music that inspires! This program is suitable for adults, teens, and families of all ages. Doors are open 1:30-2:15 p.m. If you need special accommodations or have any questions, please contact the library by the Friday before the concert.
Parchment Community Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Parchment Community Library
(269) 343-7747
ref@parchmentlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
The Michigan Nightingales
Parchment Community Library
401 S Riverview DrParchment, Michigan 49004
(269) 343-7747
ref@parchmentlibrary.org