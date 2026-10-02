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A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Miller Auditorium
$50.50-$108
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jan 27, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
2693872300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
2200 Auditorium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/