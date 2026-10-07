A Better World A Comin' - A Woody Guthrie Tribute Concert to Benefit The Huss Project
A Better World A Comin' - A Woody Guthrie Tribute Concert to Benefit The Huss Project
A Better World A Comin' is a Woody Guthrie Tribute Concert to benefit the Huss Project, a Community Center in Three Rivers. A group of local musicians are teaming up to present this concert. The music of Woody Guthrie is a reflection of America. He lived through and sang about this great nation, which he loved as much as we do. The program will include whimsical, historical, political and heartfelt tunes.
Riviera Theatre & Bar
Starting at $10 plus handling fee
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Huss Project
269-244-6020
hello@cultureisoptional.com
Artist Group Info
The Huss Brothers and Sisters (our collective group of volunteer musicians)
mimsmick@gmail.com
Riviera Theatre & Bar
48 North Main StreetThree Rivers, Michigan 49093
269-278-8068
danimoreland@gmail.com