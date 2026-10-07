A Better World A Comin' - A Woody Guthrie Tribute Concert to Benefit The Huss Project

A Better World A Comin' is a Woody Guthrie Tribute Concert to benefit the Huss Project, a Community Center in Three Rivers. A group of local musicians are teaming up to present this concert. The music of Woody Guthrie is a reflection of America. He lived through and sang about this great nation, which he loved as much as we do. The program will include whimsical, historical, political and heartfelt tunes.