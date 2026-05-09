Kalamazoo Violinist Negar Dena Afazel to Host Fundraising Recital Featuring works by Female Composers

KALAMAZOO, MI — On May 9 at 6:30 PM, violinist and teaching artist Negar Dena Afazel will present a virtuosic fundraising recital at Trinity Lutheran Church. The evening, titled "A Lineage of Voices," will feature a demanding program of solo violin works by some of the most significant female composers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The program includes solo pieces for violin by:

Grażyna Bacewicz

Ellen Taaffe Zwillich

Lera Auerbach

Jessie Montgomery

Evgeniya “Jane” Kozhevnikova

The program highlights the strength, complexity, and diversity of the female voice in the world of contemporary music and how it shaped the technical and expressive soundscape of the solo violin. These composers each have different stories to tell through their music, which is the glue of the idea behind this program.

In a special collaborative segment, Afazel will be joined on stage by six members of the Kalamazoo Violin Choir (KVC) who will perform short solo pieces, showcasing the next generation of live performance scenery in Kalamazoo. In the continuation of the theme of this performance, there will be a second premiere of an original piece written by one of the members, Mia Makowski, to be performed by herself.

"By performing these works alongside my students, we are celebrating a continuum of creativity, shared stories, and passion for live performance that we hope will inspire our audience to support the future of the Kalamazoo Violin Choir."

Event Details:

Date: May 9, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Trinity Lutheran Church (504 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo)

Admission: Free; donations are appreciated.

All proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Kalamazoo Violin Choir’s upcoming multidisciplinary projects, accessibility initiatives (including Braille program notes), and the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry, supporting both the arts and local food security.

For more information, please visit: https://www.negardenaafazel.com/events

Kalamazoo Violin Choir, founded and directed by the violinist Negar Dena afazel, aims to connect young violinists to their communities through innovative repertoire and stories, and to bring a new tone and color to young people’s live music performances. This group strives to foster a deeper connection between live music and society, using the power of music to inspire and uplift.

“As we say in our group: Music can comfort, change, create, connect, and celebrate, so let’s make some music!”

Follow KVC on Instagram for all updates: https://www.instagram.com/kalamazooviolinchoir/