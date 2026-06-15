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AMERICA’S LARGEST NUTCRACKER TOUR RETURNS — NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET ON SALE NOW

AMERICA’S LARGEST NUTCRACKER TOUR RETURNS — NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET ON SALE NOW

Celebrate the season with NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, the largest touring production of its kind in North America. Coming to Miller Auditorium. Kalamazoo, MI on December 9, 2026, this unforgettable performance features an international cast of dancers, dazzling acrobatics, elaborate costumes, and larger-than-life puppetry.
Set to the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production transforms the stage into a magical holiday experience. A highlight of the show is the “Dove of Peace” adagio, a powerful and visually stunning moment that captivates audiences of all ages.
Now in its 34th year, the production continues to delight families across more than 80 cities annually.

Miller Auditorium
n/a
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Talmi Entertainment
800-320-1733
rara@nutcracker.com
https://nutcracker.com

Artist Group Info

Talmi Entertainment
rara@nutcracker.com
https://nutcracker.com
Miller Auditorium
2200 Auditorium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/