Humor and Romance on the High Seas!

All aboard the S.S. American! The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of Anything Goes opens September 18, and runs through September 27, 2026, in the Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium.

The hilarious high-seas musical comedy Anything Goes features a dazzling score, mistaken identities, mismatched romances, and plenty of shipboard shenanigans. Packed with Cole Porter favorites like “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” “Friendship,” “It’s De-Lovely,” and the iconic title song “Anything Goes,” this tap-dancing, laugh-out-loud musical adventure is delightful, delicious, and de-lovely!

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/AnythingGoesTickets-Sep18-27

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, September 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM

*September 19 at 7:30 PM - ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse

New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

ANYTHING GOES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

