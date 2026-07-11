Blues Fest 2026 (3rd Annual) at Dabney & Co.

Dabney & Co.'s 3rd Annual Blues Fest returns July 16-18, 2026 -- three nights, five bands, one intimate room in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo. From the Mississippi Delta to Detroit: Delta blues, jump swing, Hammond B3 soul-jazz, and gospel R&B, with a different headliner every set.

Lineup:

Thu Jul 16, 7:30 PM -- The Chris Canas Band (Detroit "Prince of Blues")

Fri Jul 17, 7:00 PM -- Michael Howe Group (jump blues & swing)

Fri Jul 17, 10:00 PM -- The Clif Metcalf Organ Group (Hammond B3 soul-jazz)

Sat Jul 18, 7:00 PM -- Asamu Johnson & the Associates (Delta blues & gospel)

Sat Jul 18, 10:00 PM -- Anthony Tyler + Friends (soul-blues & R&B)

Craft cocktails and our Southern Contemporary Kitchen are open all night, every night. General Admission $10/night, reserved dining and a limited Weekend Pass ($49, all three nights) available. 21+, valid ID at the door. Tickets: https://dabneyandco.com/bluesfest/tickets