Free admission to the Fair and trails all day!

Get ready for the Kalamazoo Nature Center’s Buy Local Art & Gift Fair with unique booths from top local artisans. The quality and variety of work, friendly artists, and festive atmosphere have made this an annual tradition you don’t want to miss! Find one-of-a-kind, creative gifts for everyone on your holiday list. If you work up an appetite, Grampa’s Pasties is serving up delicious breakfast and lunch options or frozen varieties to go. Enter the Buy Local Raffle for a chance to win gift baskets filled by our talented artists and vendors. All raffle proceeds support KNC.