Christmas in Kalamazoo
Christmas in Kalamazoo
Christmas in Kalamazoo combines the warm, rich sound of the Kalamazoo Male Chorus with the elegance of the Kalamazoo Ringers to a favorite holiday tradition. This year, our guest ensemble will be the Kalamazoo Community Chorale, meaning we will be able to celebrate the season with a combined choir of over 100 singers. We are also making the exciting move to Chenery Auditorium!
Chenery Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Male Chorus
Artist Group Info
blbronson@gmail.com
Chenery Auditorium
714 S Westnedge AveKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
(269) 337-0424