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Christmas in Kalamazoo

Christmas in Kalamazoo

Christmas in Kalamazoo combines the warm, rich sound of the Kalamazoo Male Chorus with the elegance of the Kalamazoo Ringers to a favorite holiday tradition. This year, our guest ensemble will be the Kalamazoo Community Chorale, meaning we will be able to celebrate the season with a combined choir of over 100 singers. We are also making the exciting move to Chenery Auditorium!

Chenery Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Male Chorus
http://www.kalamazoomalechorus.org/

Artist Group Info

blbronson@gmail.com
Chenery Auditorium
714 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
(269) 337-0424
https://www.cheneryaud.com/