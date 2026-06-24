© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD service is currently unavailable

Cliff Erickson—Miller Live at the Fountain

Cliff Erickson—Miller Live at the Fountain

Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union

From the cruise ships of the Greek Isles to venues across the United States and Canada, Cliff Erickson has been captivating audiences for more than 30 years. His musical intuition shines through in his original songwriting, while his remarkable ability to channel the emotion of beloved cover songs sets him apart with a warm, soothing voice and masterful command of his signature 12‑string acoustic guitar.

Miller Auditorium
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
2693872300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/

Artist Group Info

Cliff Erickson
https://clifferickson.com/
Miller Auditorium
2200 Auditorium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/