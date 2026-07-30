Journey Under the Sea with Ariel and Her Aquatic Friends

The Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. takes you on an enchanting Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in the Civic Auditorium October 23-November 1, 2026.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Adapted from the 2008 Broadway production, the 1989 motion picture, and based on the beloved story by Hans Christian Andersen, Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/DisneysTheLittleMermaidJR-Tickets-Oct23-Nov1

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 2:00 PM*

• Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:00 PM

• Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7:30pm

• Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM

*October 24 at 2:00 PM (Sensory Friendly Performance, ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

Music by ALAN MENKEN

Lyrics by HOWARD ASHMAN and GLENN SLATER

Book by DOUG WRIGHT

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film

Music Adapted and Arranged by David Weinstein

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com