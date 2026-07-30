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Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.

Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.

Journey Under the Sea with Ariel and Her Aquatic Friends

The Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. takes you on an enchanting Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in the Civic Auditorium October 23-November 1, 2026.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Adapted from the 2008 Broadway production, the 1989 motion picture, and based on the beloved story by Hans Christian Andersen, Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/DisneysTheLittleMermaidJR-Tickets-Oct23-Nov1
Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass
Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:
• Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 2:00 PM*
• Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:00 PM
• Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM
• Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7:30pm
• Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 2:00 PM
• Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM
*October 24 at 2:00 PM (Sensory Friendly Performance, ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

Music by ALAN MENKEN
Lyrics by HOWARD ASHMAN and GLENN SLATER
Book by DOUG WRIGHT
Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film
Music Adapted and Arranged by David Weinstein
Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
www.kazoocivic.com
Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium
329 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://kazoocivic.com