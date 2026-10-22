Dueling Pianos Show & Live Auciton
Dueling Pianos Show & Live Auciton
Get ready for an evening of memorable music and big laughs as Dueling Pianos return to Tibbits Opera House on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30pm!
This fun-filled act features two incredibly talented musicians taking the stage, with two pianos and a repertoire that spans classic rock, R&B, country, show tunes and more. It will be an evening of music, laughs, and loads of fun!
This event is part of our 47th Annual Auction! A silent auction will be in the art gallery and a live auction will take place on stage. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at $10 each.
Tickets are available at Tibbits.org or by calling the box office at 517-278-6029.
Tibbits Opera House
$30
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Tibbits Opera House
14 S. Hanchett StColdwater, Michigan 49036
(517) 278-6029
boxoffice@tibbits.org