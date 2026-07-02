Geezer Happy Hour w Duke & The Loose Cannons

As you all may know, July 13 is recognized as National French Fry Day and it is therefore fitting that The Geezer Happy Hour returns with golden, salty, delicious music and fun on that very same day. So, whether you prefer ketchup, malt vinegar, or “freakin’ drown them in mayonnaise” come down to the nice, cool, lower-level at Shakespeare’s and dance to Duke and his Fry Boys.

Again with the dancing and the eating and drinking down in Shakespeare’s Lower Level. Leonard “DUKE” Duke and his Cannons perform selections from hundreds of Jazz, R&B, Rock, Soul, and original music in their repertoire. They do this every other Monday for the enjoyment of a mighty lively group of regulars spending their Social Security checks. Crowded dance floor. Friendly staff. Free Parking. Complimentary popcorn.(!) Often a local musical guest is allowed on stage – who knows who it will be this time? Doors 4pm, Music from 5 until 7.

