Golden Hour Gathering

Spend an evening at the Nature Center as we transition from the golden sunshine of summer to the golden leaves of fall. Take a sunset stroll through the Prairie, play a round of cornhole, and enjoy our special beer crafted with One Well Brewery. The Red Sea Pedestrians will provide the evening’s music with their genre-jumping, distinctive sound!

We will have yard games, blankets, and some incredibly beautiful natural surroundings! So, bring a friend (or a few), bring a lawn chair/blanket (if you want), and get ready for a fabulous evening with One Well Brewery and the Red Sea Pedestrians at KNC!

Guided Prairie Hike at 6pm, Music begins at 7pm

Thursday, September 24, 2026, 6-9 pm

Meet: Barn campus and Emma Pitcher Prairie

Fee: KNC Members $36; Non-Members $45

Please Register >

Audience: Adults 21+, Admission fee includes two drink tickets (N/A options will be available).