Golden Hour Gathering
Golden Hour Gathering
Golden Hour Gathering
Spend an evening at the Nature Center as we transition from the golden sunshine of summer to the golden leaves of fall. Take a sunset stroll through the Prairie, play a round of cornhole, and enjoy our special beer crafted with One Well Brewery. The Red Sea Pedestrians will provide the evening’s music with their genre-jumping, distinctive sound!
We will have yard games, blankets, and some incredibly beautiful natural surroundings! So, bring a friend (or a few), bring a lawn chair/blanket (if you want), and get ready for a fabulous evening with One Well Brewery and the Red Sea Pedestrians at KNC!
Guided Prairie Hike at 6pm, Music begins at 7pm
Thursday, September 24, 2026, 6-9 pm
Meet: Barn campus and Emma Pitcher Prairie
Fee: KNC Members $36; Non-Members $45
Please Register >
Audience: Adults 21+, Admission fee includes two drink tickets (N/A options will be available).