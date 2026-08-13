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Golden Hour Gathering

Golden Hour Gathering

Golden Hour Gathering
Spend an evening at the Nature Center as we transition from the golden sunshine of summer to the golden leaves of fall. Take a sunset stroll through the Prairie, play a round of cornhole, and enjoy our special beer crafted with One Well Brewery. The Red Sea Pedestrians will provide the evening’s music with their genre-jumping, distinctive sound!

We will have yard games, blankets, and some incredibly beautiful natural surroundings! So, bring a friend (or a few), bring a lawn chair/blanket (if you want), and get ready for a fabulous evening with One Well Brewery and the Red Sea Pedestrians at KNC!

Guided Prairie Hike at 6pm, Music begins at 7pm

Thursday, September 24, 2026, 6-9 pm

Meet: Barn campus and Emma Pitcher Prairie

Fee: KNC Members $36; Non-Members $45

Please Register >

Audience: Adults 21+, Admission fee includes two drink tickets (N/A options will be available).

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org