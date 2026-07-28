This delightful adaptation of the beloved fable and the award-winning musical is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us special.

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s Penguin Project production of Honk! JR will delight audiences of all ages with its charming mix of wit, humor, and memorable songs. Join us in the Civic Auditorium from January 29-February 7, 2027.

Based on the classic fable “The Ugly Duckling” this heartwarming musical follows Ugly, a duckling who looks very different from his siblings, as he embarks on an adventure of self-discovery. Despite the teasing of other farm animals—and the constant threat of a hungry Cat—Ugly discovers that being different is something to embrace. Along the way, he meets a flock of unique and unforgettable characters, learning that true beauty comes from within.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/HonkJr-Tickets-Jan29-Feb7

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, January 29, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, January 31, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, February 5, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, February 6, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*January 30 at 2:00 PM (Sensory Friendly Performance, ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

Music by GEORGE STILES

Book and Lyrics by ANTHONY DREWE

Honk! JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com

