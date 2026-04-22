Kalamazoo Violin Choir: "Someone's Adventure With the Lore of the Earth"

Kalamazoo Violin Choir to Premiere Student and Director Compositions in Multidisciplinary Performance

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Violin Choir (KVC) is proud to announce its upcoming spring performance series, "Someone's Adventure with the Lore of the Earth." This immersive musical journey will take place on May 1 at 5:30 PM during the Kalamazoo Art Hop at Old Skool, followed by another performance on May 2 at 6:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Continuing their mission of "out-of-the-box" musical storytelling, the KVC will utilize their signature trademark crankie box—a hand-cranked scrolling device featuring original illustrations—to guide the audience through natural phenomena around the globe. The performance weaves together "known and unknown" music to explore the myths and wonders behind the Earth’s most beautiful mysteries.

The program marks a significant moment for the ensemble with two world premieres:

"Damāvand” – An original work by KVC Founder and Director, Negar Dena Afazel, inspired by the intergenerational connection between nature and humanity.

"Promise" – A debut composition by KVC member Mia Makowski, who drew inspiration from a childhood lullaby passed down from her mother.

Event Details:

May 1, 5:30 PM: Kalamazoo Art Hop @ Old Skool (1101 S Burdick St)

May 2, 6:00 PM: Trinity Lutheran Church (504 S Westnedge Ave)

Admission: Free; donations are gratefully accepted to support the KVC’s initiatives and future projects.

For more information on the performance and the Kalamazoo Violin Choir, please visit: https://www.negardenaafazel.com/events

Kalamazoo Violin Choir, founded and directed by the violinist Negar Dena afazel, aims to connect young violinists to their communities through innovative repertoire and stories, and to bring a new tone and color to young people’s live music performances. This group strives to foster a deeper connection between live music and society, using the power of music to inspire and uplift.

“As we say in our group: Music can comfort, change, create, connect, and celebrate, so let’s make some music!”

Follow KVC on Instagram for all updates: https://www.instagram.com/kalamazooviolinchoir/