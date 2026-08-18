Kleinstuck Trail Walk

Song of the Alvar is an improvisational ensemble based around the Arabic tunings and rhythmic patterns of the oud. Featuring Mike Weis (Zelienople) on percussion, Ike Turner (Kalamazoo Drone Society) on percussion and guitar, Peter Kaiafas (Orpheus X, Middle Eastern Music Ensemble) on oud and Brian Harding (Zelienople) on reeds, this concert will be the fifth annual presentation of our "In a Landscape" series.

Attendees should meet at the tennis courts behind the Maple Street YMCA. As the audience will be walking to a location without seating, we recommend wearing appropriate footwear and bringing a portable chair. The hike to the performance location takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

A $10 cash suggested donation per person will be accepted on-site.

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This event is co-sponsored by the Stewards of Kleinstuck.

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Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, you know!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.