Mandolin Carnival

Four prominent mandolinists – Don Stiernberg (Chicago), Carlo Aonzo (Italy), Brian Oberlin (Grand Rapids) and Don Julin (Traverse City) – collaborate for the first time.

This musical free-for-all throws solos, duos, and full-on mandolin pileups at you like it’s some kind of stringed instrument carnival. Joining the fun is rhythm section Andy Henley (guitar) and Tom Knific (bass).

The genres range as far as your mind can wander as the one-of-a-kind group delves into classical, swing, bluegrass, originals and all things mandolin-istic.