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Mandolin Carnival

Mandolin Carnival

Four prominent mandolinists – Don Stiernberg (Chicago), Carlo Aonzo (Italy), Brian Oberlin (Grand Rapids) and Don Julin (Traverse City) – collaborate for the first time.

This musical free-for-all throws solos, duos, and full-on mandolin pileups at you like it’s some kind of stringed instrument carnival. Joining the fun is rhythm section Andy Henley (guitar) and Tom Knific (bass).

The genres range as far as your mind can wander as the one-of-a-kind group delves into classical, swing, bluegrass, originals and all things mandolin-istic.

First Congregational Church
$5-$22
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
info@ccmusicfest.com
https://www.ccmusicfest.com/
First Congregational Church
345 W Michigan Ave
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
(269) 343-1549
https://firstcongregationalkzoo.org/